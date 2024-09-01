Abra killings spark fear anew

BAGUIO CITY — Barely three days after unidentified gunmen ambushed two men in Bangued, Abra, another shooting incident occurred in broad daylight on 1 September at Sitio Curapo, Barangay Poblacion, Dolores town.

Reports disclosed that the target this time was the cousin of Bangued Mayor Mila Valera and uncle of suspended Vice Governor Joy Valera-Bernos. One of the two victims in the last shooting incident was said to be politically associated with one of the known political clans in the province.

The victim was identified as Gregorio “Goyo” Castillo, a resident of Barangay Poblacion. He is a former member of the Sangguniang Bayan of Dolores.

Based on the report of the Dolores Police, Castillo was in his vehicle and was about to park it. Suddenly, a motorcycle stopped beside the victim’s vehicle, and the driver fired at him three times.

After shooting Castillo, the unidentified gunman fled in a southerly direction. Responding police rushed Castillo to the Seares Hospital in Bangued for medical treatment. He is now under observation.

The police are now conducting a hot pursuit operation. Adjacent police stations were also alerted.