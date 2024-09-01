A shared vision for sustainability

It’s ironic that the Philippines, an archipelago, faces challenges in water supply despite being surrounded by water. The rapid pace of economic and population growth have outpaced the development of water infrastructure. As a consequence, demand for water has overtaken supply, particularly in urban areas. Typhoons and droughts also disrupt water supply systems, putting a strain on resources.

Cebu is one of the provinces affected by a water crisis, with the Metropolitan Cebu Water District reporting a deficit of 250 million liters per day. Aside from groundwater sources, the province gets its supply from the Buhisan, Cotcot, Lusaran and Mananga Rivers.

However, the deforestation of the Central Cebu Protected Landscape (CCPL) has significantly affected the capacity of watersheds. The loss of trees has also had an adverse impact on water quality, as the level of contaminants rise when there are no forests to function as natural filters.

As the Cebu provincial government continues to explore alternative water sources and improve water management, the Aboitiz Group is honored to be its partner in realizing a shared vision of sustainability through CarbonPH, a large-scale, multi-year reforestation and watershed recovery project.

The partnership for CarbonPH was formalized last Thursday with the signing of a memorandum of understanding between Aboitiz Group president and CEO Sabin Aboitiz and the local government of Cebu led by Governor Gwen Garcia, acting Cebu City Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia and Talisay City Mayor Gerald Anthony Gullas.

Governor Garcia received an acacia sapling from Aboitiz during the event. Known for its strength and resilience, the tree symbolizes the group’s deep and enduring commitment to Cebu.

Through CarbonPH, Aboitiz envisions Cebu to a thriving province where the environment is seen as a pillar of growth.

“This partnership with Gov. Gwen and the province of Cebu is a long-term investment in the wellbeing of our communities. We’re turning our shared vision of sustainability into a living, breathing reality,” said Aboitiz, whose family traces its roots to Cebu.

An integral part of the project is the reforestation of the 29,000-hectare CCPL and adjacent forestland, with the goal of providing a long-term solution to the depletion of Cebu’s water resources. CarbonPH also aims to increase biodiversity by improving forest cover.

Aside from ensuring long-term water security in Cebu, CarbonPH also seeks to promote a green economy through sustainable livelihood programs such as eco-tourism and agroforestry.

With extreme weather events such as strong typhoons and heat waves seen to become more frequent due to climate change, a closer collaboration between the government and private sector is crucial to mitigate their impact on the people and the environment.

Creating a sustainable future goes beyond reforestation. It also requires forging partnerships and influencing policies to drive meaningful change. Through CarbonPH, the Aboitiz Group and other top private Philippine companies explore ways to promote carbon reduction and create resilient communities.

To paraphrase former UN Secretary General Ban Ki-moon, there’s no Plan B for climate change because we also don’t have a planet B. Aboitiz Group welcomes collaboration with organizations in the public and private sector to narrow the gap on climate action. Together, we could do more to nurture the Earth we will leave to future generations.

Ginggay Hontiveros-Malvar is the Chief Reputation and Sustainability Officer of the Aboitiz Group and president of Aboitiz Foundation. With over three decades of senior management experience, she has led projects focusing on stakeholder engagement and sustainability, reshaping the group’s agenda. A passionate artist and avid traveler, Ginggay finds inspiration in drawing, painting and exploring diverse cultures. Ginggay is a dedicated mother — not only to her two grownup daughters, but also as a mom to her three huskies, Olaf, Louis and Grizzly — who balances her dynamic career with personal joy and companionship. For any feedback and recommendations, please reach out directly to Ginggay at ginggay.hontiveros@gmail.com.