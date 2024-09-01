A ‘low down’ for high-end Lynk & Co 06

The five-seater Lynk & Co 06 2024 is a premium sports utility vehicle with a price range of between P1.488 million and P1.598 million.

A head-turner for its design and performance, the 06 has a vital statistics of 4,340 millimeter length, 1,820 mm width and 1,625 height.

That’s why it comes as a pleasant surprise that this luxury can be had for just P75k down payment at the Lynk & Co Bonifacio Global City.

It is a mid-size SUV that offers a blend of style, comfort, and technology with plenty of distinct features.

In the exterior it has sleek and modern design, LED headlights and taillights, large panoramic sunroof and 18-inch alloy wheels.

It is just as impressive inside with spacious and comfortable cabin, high-quality materials and finishes, 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, 12.3-inch central touchscreen infotainment system, wireless charging pad and heated front seats.

Technology includes advanced driver assistance systems, including adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning, blind spot monitoring, and automatic emergency braking.

It also has voice-activated control for various functions, as well as smartphone connectivity with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and high-quality sound system with multiple speakers.

The 06 is available with gasoline and plug-in hybrid power trains and is characterized by efficient and powerful engines, smooth and responsive handling and comfortable ride quality.

Its thrust for sustainability includes efforts to focus on eco-friendly practices through the use of recycled materials in the interior and option for hybrid power trains.

Other additional features include keyless entry and start, automatic climate control, rearview camera, parking sensors and tire pressure monitoring system.