500 narras in Winford-DENR green drive

Winford Resort & Casino Manila (WRCM) teamed up with the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) for a tree-planting activity at the La Mesa Nature Reserve in Quezon City.

DENR forest workers guided the volunteers from WMRC in planting 500 narra seedlings as part of the company and agency’s commitment to fostering a greener Philippines.

DENR representatives Jerry Lanzarote and Frenz Balagas welcomed the WRCM team during the activity.

Tree planting is part of WRCM’s corporate social responsibility projects that started in 2019 at the Angat Watershed in Bulacan.

“These activities are designed to create awareness about climate change and demonstrate the critical role tree planting plays in mitigating its impacts,” Jeff Evora, president and COO of WMRC, said.

“Today, we revisit our environmental cause by appreciating our country’s biodiversity up close. All these trees provide fresh air and clean water not just for us to breathe and drink, but for our grandchildren and future generations to benefit from as well.”

The initiative is a key part of the DENR’s environmental program, led by Atty. Michael Drake Matias, OIC regional executive director of DENR-National Capital Region.

The tree-planting activity seeks to contribute to the rehabilitation of forests, aligning with DENR’s long-term efforts to restore and protect natural ecosystems.