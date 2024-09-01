2 people nabbed in Manila drug bust

Station Drug Enforcement Unit (SDEU) cops, led by PCPT Edgar Z. Julian, apprehended two individuals in a drug buy-bust operation at Baseco Cmpd. in Brgy.649, Port Area, Manila on 30 August at around 7:10 a.m.

The two arrested suspects were identified as Danica Monto, 31, unemployed; and Umil Siguros, 47, an alleged gang member.

Authorities seized from them a P1,000 bill, computer-generated money as a buy-bust copy, and two sachets of white crystalline substance suspected to be "shabu".

Appropriate charges will be slapped to the suspects.