Thoughts to live by: World Day of Prayer for the Care of Creation

1 September, 22nd Sunday in Ordinary Time:

Readings: Dt. 4:1-2, 6-8; Ps. 15:2-3, 3-4, 4-5; Jas. 1:17-18, 21-22, 27; Mt. 7:1-8, 14-15, 21-23.

Pope Francis declared this day the World Day of Prayer for the Care of Creation. The CBCP has also designated this month National Catechetical Month.

1. 1st Reading, Dt. 4:1-2, 6-8 — In Dt. 3, Moses sees the Promised Land but God tells him that he will not enter it. Josuah, instead, will lead the people. In our 1st Reading, Moses instructs the people to observe God's ordinances so that they may enter and take possession of the Promised Land (v. 1). They shall not add to or subtract from the ordinances (v. 2). They shall observe them carefully. People who will hear of the ordinances will say, "This great nation is truly a wise and discerning people" (v. 6). For there is no great nation that has a god who is as close to it as the Lord God of Israel, and no nation that has ordinances as just as those given by the Lord (vv. 7-8).

2. Resp. Ps. 15:2-3, 3-4, 4-5 — "Lord, who may abide in your tent?" (v. 1). "Whoever walks without blame, doing what is right, speaking truth from the from the heart; Who does not slander with his tongue, does no harm to a friend, never defames a neighbor; Who disdains the wicked, but honors those who fear the Lord; Who keeps an oath despite the cost, lends no money at interest, accepts no bribe against the innocent" (vv. 2-5). In the Old Testament, lending money was often seen as assistance to the poor. Making money off the poor by charging interest was thus forbidden (Ex. 22:24; Lv. 25:36-37; Dt. 23:20).

3. 2nd Reading, Jas. 1: 17-18, 21-22, 27 — "James, a slave of God and of the Lord Jesus Christ, to the 12 tribes in the dispersion, greetings" (v. 1). Just like Paul in Rom. 1:1, James gives his authoritative credentials. He is "a slave of God and of the Lord Jesus Christ." He has total allegiance to the Master. He writes to the Jewish Christians outside Palestine. "All good giving and every perfect gift is from above, coming from the Father of lights, with whom there is no alteration or shadow caused by change" (v. 17). Always "the Father of lights," God never loses his glory or his brightness.

4. "He willed to give us birth by the word of truth that we may be kind of first fruits of his creatures" (v. 18). We are reborn when we accept the gospel; we are a new harvest of a new creation (see 1 Cor. 15:20; Rom. 8:23). "Therefore, put away all filth and evil excess and humbly welcome the word that has been planted in you and is able to save your souls" (v. 21). "Be doers of the word and not hearers only, deluding yourselves" (v. 22). "Religion that is pure and undefiled before God and the Father is this: to care for orphans and widows in their affliction and to keep oneself unstained by the world" (v. 27). In the Scriptures, orphans and widows are classic examples of the defenseless and oppressed.

5. Gospel, Mt. 7:1-8, 14-15, 21-23 — Jesus' Sermon on the Mount began in Mt. 5. Unlike Luke's Sermon on the Plain that is given only to the disciples, Matthew's Sermon is given to both the disciples and the crowds (see Mt. 7:28). Jesus teaches us not to judge others, not to see the faults of others, while ignoring our bigger faults. We are not to be hypocrites (vv. 1-6). An indirect indictment of the scribes and pharisees. "Ask and it will be given to you, seek and you will find, knock and the door will be opened to you" (v. 7). "How narrow the gate and constricted the road that lead to life. And those who find it are few.

6. "Beware of false prophets, who come to you in sheep's clothing, but underneath are ravenous wolves" (vv. 14-15). "Not everyone who says to me, 'Lord, Lord,' shall enter the kingdom of heaven, but he who does the will of my Father." And not everyone who has prophesied or cast out devils or does many wonderful works will be saved (vv. 21-23).

7. Good words and deeds have to come from the heart, with sincerity and integrity and not only for show. It is the will of the Father that we live a holy and righteous life.

8. Prayer — God of might, you are the giver of every good gift. Your divine Son told us, "Ask and you will receive." We confidently but humbly kneel before you and ask. Grant, O Lord, we pray, that we may always act righteously, not to be praised or honored, but simply to do your holy will with sincerity and honesty of heart. This we pray, through Christ our Lord. Amen.

Prayers, best wishes, God bless!