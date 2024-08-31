TCS unveils Manila Pace studio

In a bid to develop customers’ tailored solutions for their unique business needs, boosting digital innovation in the Asia Pacific region, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), a global leader in IT services, consulting, and business solutions, has recently opened its state-of-the-art TCS Pace Studio in Manila.

Situated within TCS’ expansive Panorama Tower office in Taguig City, TCS Pace Studio will showcase TCS’ innovative platforms like TCS AI WisdomNext, TCS TwinX, and TCS Zero Carbon Platform, leveraging emerging technologies like artificial intelligence, cloud computing, cybersecurity and data analytics.

TCS Pace Studio in Manila, the fifth of its kind globally, is part of an extensive innovation ecosystem of TCS Pace spanning major global cities.

TCS Pace network also comprises four other Pace Studios situated in Riyadh, Sydney, Letterkenny, and Stockholm, alongside seven Pace Ports located in Tokyo, Amsterdam, New York, Pittsburgh, Toronto, London, and Paris.

The hub also serves growth markets by fostering dynamic innovation ecosystems.

The innovation hubs in the TCS Pace network combine TCS’ unique methodologies and frameworks, research, intellectual property, along with a curated ecosystem of partners through its Co-Innovation Network (COIN™) to provide collective intelligence that enterprises can tap into, enabling customers to develop and launch innovative digital products and solutions, at speed and scale.

“TCS Pace Studio is the gateway to a world of possibilities for our customers. It gives them access to TCS’ extensive research and innovation ecosystem, facilitating the development of novel solutions across diverse disciplines, with efficiency and at scale,” said Dr. Harrick Vin, chief technology officer at TCS.

“Customers in the Asia Pacific region can get a hands-on experience of the art of the possible at the TCS Pace Studio in the Philippines. By leveraging the latest technologies and prioritizing sustainability, we aim to drive innovation that not only meets the needs of today but also paves the way for a more resilient and sustainable future,” he further explained.

Fortified with interactive screens, state-of-the-art audio and video systems, and virtual reality headsets, the TCS Pace Studio offers clients an immersive environment to explore and co-create transformative technology solutions. This strategic investment underscores TCS’ commitment to the Philippines and the burgeoning Asia-Pacific market.

Moreover, the studio also aligns with the Philippines’ rise as a leading IT and business process outsourcing destination. With its skilled talent pool, cost-effective operations, and strategic location, the country presents a compelling value proposition for global businesses.

Shiju Varghese, Country Head, TCS Philippines, said, “The Philippines is a key market for TCS, and we are elated to set up the TCS Pace Studio in Manila to continue delivering superior experiences for our customers. This Pace Studio will provide a collaborative space for clients to engage with our TCS experts, explore innovative and sustainable solutions, and unlock new growth opportunities, as we continue to be at the forefront of shaping the future landscape of business adaptability and innovation.”

The investment is also a testament to TCS’ growing presence in the Philippines, where it has been operational since 2008.

With over 5,000 employees in the Philippines, TCS supports customers across diverse sectors including, telecom, banking and finance, real estate, and airlines, driving their growth and transformation. TCS has also been recognized as a Top Employer in the Philippines from 2017 to 2024. RSA