Solon demands probe following termination of national ID supplier contract

The recent termination of the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) contract with Allcard Inc., the supplier for national ID cards, has led lawyer Nicasio A. Conti of the CLICK Partylist and CEO of Capstone-Intel Corp. to call for a thorough investigation.

Conti highlighted significant delays and non-compliance with project requirements as reasons for the BSP’s decision to end the agreement.

The national ID system is a critical infrastructure project aimed at streamlining government services and providing a unified proof of identity for all Filipinos. The failure to deliver the project on time and to standard undermines modernization efforts and erodes public trust.

“The delays and failures related to this contract may suggest issues beyond mere administrative inefficiency,” Conti stated. “I’ve experienced the impact personally, having only received a digital copy of my National ID while waiting for the printed version. This is unacceptable for a project of such national importance.”

Conti, a former Commissioner of the Presidential Commission on Good Government and the Presidential Anti-Graft Commission, stressed the need for a comprehensive review of the procurement process. He called for an investigation into potential issues within the contract to ensure effective management of public resources.

“We must ensure that those responsible for this failure are held accountable,” Conti emphasized. “Contracts impacting millions of Filipinos must be awarded and managed with stringent oversight to prevent misconduct. This incident should prompt all government agencies to enhance their safeguards and accountability measures.”

The CLICK Partylist advocates for increased transparency and a competitive bidding process that emphasizes merit, reliability, and a proven track record. Conti urged the government to learn from this incident and implement rigorous safeguards in future contracts to ensure responsible management of public resources.

“Ensuring the integrity of public contracts is essential to delivering the services and infrastructure Filipinos deserve,” Conti concluded. “We must select partners who are fully capable of meeting our nation’s needs and upholding the trust placed in them.”