Seafarer arrested for child abuse at NAIA

A coordinated police operation by the PNP Aviation Security Group and the Barbosa Police Station 14 of the Manila Police District led to the arrest of a Filipino seafarer charged with child abuse at Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal.

The PNP-AVSEGROUP reported that the 46-year-old seafarer, a resident of Bacoor, Cavite, was apprehended upon his arrival from Istanbul, Turkey, due to a warrant for child abuse issued by Bacoor City Regional Trial Court Judge Marissa P. Estabaya. The warrant, dated 29 April 2024, set bail at P200,000.

The accused was informed of his constitutional rights and the charges against him during the arrest. The process was recorded using an Alternative Recording Device in accordance with the “Rules on the Use of Body-Worn Cameras in the Execution of Warrants” issued by the Supreme Court.

The individual is currently in the custody of Barbosa PS14-MPD, awaiting further documentation and legal proceedings.

P/Brig. Gen. Christopher N. Abrahano, director of PNP AVSEGROUP, commended the teamwork of the various PNP units involved in the operation.

“The PNP AVSEGROUP will remain vigilant in its efforts to apprehend law violators and hold them accountable for their crimes,” he told journalists.

Meanwhile, a man wanted for murder was arrested by authorities after being located in Leon Guinto, Manila, on Friday night.

Southern Police District Director P/Brig. Gen. Leon Victor Rosete identified the suspect as Jayson, 18, a resident of Pasay City.

Elements of the Warrant and Subpoena Section, Pasay City Police Station, served the warrant of arrest, docketed under Criminal Case R-PSY-24-02789-CR.

The warrant was issued by Judge Christian P. Castaneda, of the Regional Trial Court Branch 108 of Pasay City, on 18 June 2024, with no bail recommended.

The accused is now in the custody of the Pasay City Police Station.