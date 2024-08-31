Scaling the Great Wall: A test of grit

BEIJING, China — Visiting the Great Wall of China for the first time is an awe-inspiring experience, but it’s not for the faint of heart or those with weak knees.
It was an adventure straight out of a fitness challenge based on my experience. As I approached this ancient marvel, the scale and steepness of the steps became immediately apparent. Each uneven and challenging step tested both my endurance and resolve.
From the moment I started climbing, I was awed by the sheer magnificence of the Great Wall, winding its way across rugged mountain terrain. The ascent was grueling, with some steps so steep I felt like I was climbing straight up. Yet, with each arduous step, I was rewarded with panoramic views — breathtaking vistas of rolling hills and distant peaks that made me forget about my aching calves. Although I wasn’t able to reach the peak, the surrounding landscape nevertheless provided a stunning backdrop for my selfies and occasional snaps.
Despite the challenge, the breathtaking views and sense of history made every effort worthwhile. Each moment spent on the Wall was a powerful reminder of its grandeur and significance.
Indeed, the Great Wall’s charm is undeniable. Its weathered stones, enduring through the ages, tell stories of centuries past and forge a tangible connection to history. It’s a place where ancient heritage and modern perseverance collide, demonstrating that sometimes the most spectacular rewards are earned through a bit of sweat and a lot of determination.
This journey was part of a tour organized by the China Public Diplomacy Association for a batch of Filipino media delegates who visited Beijing recently.
At the Great Wall, we explored the renowned Juyongguan section, which is about four kilometers long. Known for its excellent preservation, this segment offers stunning scenery and a more accessible climb compared to other sections.
The time required to explore the Juyongguan section can vary based on individual pace and fitness level. Based on my estimates, it typically takes more than two hours to complete. Given the steep inclines and steps, it’s wise to pace yourself and take breaks to enjoy the views, which can make the experience more manageable and enjoyable.
The Juyongguan section of the Great Wall, one of Beijing’s eight famous scenic spots, was historically considered “the most magnificent pass in the world.” The slopes on either side of the pass are covered with lush foliage, and the ravine is bordered by mountains with year-round flowing brooks. As you enter the pass, you will encounter the “Cloud Terrace” platform, an intricate stone carving from the Yuan Dynasty.
The Juyongguan Great Wall is the closest to Beijing — about 60 kilometers northwest of the city center (approximately a two-hour drive under moderate traffic conditions) — making it a popular choice for tourists who want to visit the Great Wall without venturing too far from the city.