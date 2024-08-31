RCBC’s Acevedo innovates with purpose

Rizal Commercial Banking Corporation (RCBC) president and CEO Eugene Acevedo served as the closing keynote speaker at the two-day 30th anniversary of the National Retail Conference and Expo, imparting his remarkable journey and transformative leadership that has reshaped the banking landscape, setting new standards of excellence and purpose.

Acevedo takes pride in his visionary leadership, which made RCBC surge forward, embodying innovation and inclusivity.

His tenure has been marked by a resolute commitment to empower his team and drive impactful change.

“When I assumed leadership in 2019, our mission was clear: to reignite RCBC’s prominence in banking. It was a journey that touched us all deeply,” he told thousands of attendees last Friday at the SMX Convention Center in Pasay.

Acevedo’s leadership philosophy is a testament to his dedication to both emotional resonance and tangible results.

“It’s not just about setting goals but equipping every team member with the skills and tools needed to achieve them,” he asserted.

RCBC’s groundbreaking initiatives such as ATM Go and DiskarTech have revolutionized digital banking, catering to diverse customer needs nationwide. “We identified challenges and transformed them into opportunities,” Acevedo explains.

“ATM Go, for instance, has democratized financial access, turning local stores into vital hubs for banking services.”

Recognized as one of Asia’s leaders in digital innovation, RCBC’s commitment to excellence has been honored with prestigious accolades, including the Euromoney Awards for Best Bank for Digital for five consecutive years.

Beyond business success, Acevedo champions sustainability, steering RCBC to divest from coal and embrace renewable energy investments. “Sustainability isn’t just an option,” he affirms, “it’s our obligation to future generations.”

Moreover, RCBC’s unwavering dedication to financial inclusion extends to robust programs supporting SMEs and enhancing financial literacy.

“We’re arming small businesses with tools like Boz,” he adds, “to streamline operations and fortify financial resilience.”

Looking ahead, Acevedo remains steadfast in his pursuit of growth through innovation and community impact.