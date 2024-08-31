QC gov’t and BillionBricks launch Phl’s first net-zero home

The Quezon City (QC) government and Singapore-based sustainable housing startup BillionBricks unveiled the Philippines' first net-zero home on Wednesday, promoting affordable and sustainable housing solutions.

City Mayor Joy Belmonte attended the unveiling of the Sienna Net-Zero Model House at the BillionBricks Experience Center in Barangay Bagong Silangan.

Belmonte praised the technology, stating, "Kahanga-hanga ang ganitong teknolohiya na malaki ang maitutulong para mabawasan ang carbon footprint na nakakaapekto sa ating kalikasan."

Net-zero homes are designed to produce as much energy as they consume, achieving a carbon-neutral footprint. These homes utilize renewable energy systems, such as solar panels, and incorporate energy-efficient technologies and sustainable design practices to minimize energy use and greenhouse gas emissions. Built to meet passive house standards, net-zero homes require minimal energy for heating and cooling, and are constructed with sustainable materials, further enhancing their environmental benefits.

The 49-square-meter model house will be used by the QC government as a daycare center for the local community.

BillionBricks tech

The net-zero house features PowerShade Technology, a solar roofing system that generates all its electricity needs. It is designed to withstand typhoons and earthquakes and includes smart home integration for data and information management.

The house showcases a modern design with large windows, high ceilings, and sustainable materials. The BillionBricks Experience Center will offer interactive tours of its sustainable features and educate visitors on sustainable housing practices.

“We're excited about the completion of the first Sienna Net-Zero Home, made possible with the tremendous support of Mayor Joy Belmonte and Quezon City, a city at the forefront of building climate resilience alongside its citizens,” BillionBricks Co-Founder and CEO Prasoon Kumar said.

The BillionBricks Experience Center was built in November 2023 through a partnership between the city and the housing startup.