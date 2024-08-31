QC, BillionBricks unveil Phl’s first net-zero home

The Quezon City government, in partnership with sustainable housing startup BillionBricks, unveiled the country’s first net-zero home this week, marking a significant step towards promoting affordable and sustainable housing solutions.

Mayor Joy Belmonte attended the unveiling of the net-zero home, known as the Sienna Net-Zero Model House, at the BillionBricks Experience Center in Barangay Bagong Silangan.

“This technology is remarkable and will greatly help reduce the carbon footprint that affects our environment,” Belmonte said.

The 49-square-meter model house will be donated to the Quezon City government and repurposed as a daycare center for the local community.

“We are grateful to BillionBricks for this gift to our community. Aside from its energy efficiency, it will also greatly benefit the education of our children,” the mayor added.

The net-zero house features PowerShade Technology, an innovative solar roofing system that allows the structure to generate all the electricity it requires.

It is also designed to withstand typhoons and earthquakes and includes smart home integration to provide data, information and support to homeowners.

The model house showcases an aspirational design with large windows, high ceilings, and sustainable, high-quality materials, setting a new standard for affordable housing.

The BillionBricks Experience Center offers interactive tours that highlight the Sienna Net-Zero Model House’s sustainable features and educate visitors on sustainable housing practices.

“We’re thrilled to complete the first Sienna Net-Zero Home, made possible by the tremendous support of Mayor Joy Belmonte and Quezon City, a city leading the way in building climate resilience alongside its citizens,” said BillionBricks Co-Founder and CEO Prasoon Kumar in a statement.

In November 2023, BillionBricks and the Quezon City government formed a partnership to construct the solar-powered, net-zero BillionBricks Experience Center.