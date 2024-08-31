PPA assures drug-free ports

The Philippine Ports Authority (PPA) reaffirmed its dedication to governing drug-free ports by means of stringent enforcement of security protocols.

In a statement on Saturday, PPA general manager Jay Santiago assured the agency’s commitment to the government’s strategy against illegal drugs.

Based on PPA records, since January 2024, the PPA Port Police have seized drug paraphernalia, suspected methamphetamine, and marijuana at the Ports of Lucena, Masbate, Ozamiz, Jordan, and Zamboanga.

The illegal drug substances passed through the baggage x-ray machines and physical inspections at the ports.

Additionally, K-9 units patrol inside and outside the ports as an added security measure.

The Port Police have turned over the confiscated illegal drugs and paraphernalia, as well as the apprehended suspects, to the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) and Philippine National Police-Maritime Group for investigation and appropriate legal action.

“We have not stopped implementing programs that support the national government’s campaign against illegal drugs. The PPA continues to collaborate with government agencies such as the PDEA and others to successfully execute these plans,” said GM Santiago.

Meanwhile, the PPA continues to conduct surprise drug tests on its personnel in compliance with the existing PPA Memorandum Order 04-2016, or the “Drug-Free Workplace Policy,” in collaboration with the PDEA and in accordance with Dangerous Drugs Board Regulation No. 13 Series of 2018.

According to GM Santiago, the PPA ensures order in its offices and the ports it oversees.

“The surprise drug testing reflects the integrity of our employees in maintaining a clean and service-oriented environment. We also aim to provide a safe office environment and promote a healthy lifestyle even while at work,” he said.

As part of its heightened security measures at the ports, the PPA has increased the number of port police officers.

Recently, 31 new port police officers completed their training and have been assigned to various port management offices of the PPA.

The endeavor is part of the PPA’s commitment to strengthening security and order at the ports and maintaining a drug-free workforce as it progresses toward its vision of providing services and facilities that meet global standards.