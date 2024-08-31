PCA, SC eye courts collab

Chief Justice Alexander G. Gesmundo welcomed Permanent Court of Arbitration (PCA) Secretary General Dr. Marcin Czepelak during a courtesy visit as The Hague-based tribunal explores the possibility of a collaboration on the conduct of proceedings in the Philippines.

Czepelak said this could come through a host country agreement to allow the holding of PCA hearings in facilities provided by the Supreme Court, a suggestion that the Chief Magistrate said the Court could look into.

The PCA can conduct hearings in accordance with PCA rules using local facilities while Philippine Dispute Resolution Center Inc. (PDRCI)-administered cases can also be conducted or held in PCA offices in The Hague, Singapore and Vietnam.

Established in 1899, the PCA plays a crucial role in facilitating the peaceful resolution of international legal disputes through arbitration.

During the visit, Gesmundo reaffirmed the Court’s commitment to supporting activities on strengthening international law, “to ensure that the rule of law prevails in the whole world.”

He cited the Court’s efforts to promote alternative dispute resolution, particularly arbitration and mediation in the Philippines.

He mentioned the Proposed Amendments to the Rules of Civil Procedure Regional Consultations, which will commence on 4 September 2024, and the 6th Asian Mediation Association Conference on 15-16 October 2024.

Gesmundo also congratulated the PCA on its 125th anniversary this year, as well as Ambassador J. Eduardo Malaya on his election as Acting President of the PCA’s Administrative Council for 2023-2024.