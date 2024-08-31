Online hub raid nets more than 100

The Bureau of Immigration (BI) reported that over a hundred foreign nationals were arrested yesterday in an illicit online gaming hotspot in Cebu.

BI Intelligence Division chief Fortunato Manahan Jr. said the operation, which took place at a resort in Brooklyn, Agus Lapu-Lapu City, was carried out with the cooperation of the Armed Forces of the Philippines, the National Bureau of Investigation, the Philippine Center on Transnational Crime, and the Inter-Agency Council Against Trafficking.

To support the victims of human trafficking, Manahan said that personnel from the Department of Social Welfare and Development also participated in the operation.

The operation was covered by a mission order issued by BI Commissioner Norman Tansingco against the 13 illegal aliens who were suspected of overstaying their visas and operating without authorization at the specified location.

It was discovered during the raid that hundreds of foreigners were using improvised work stations within the resort grounds to engage in illicit online gaming activities.

All the arrested foreign nationals will undergo inquest proceedings and they will be temporarily detained prior to their deportation.

Tansingco said resort operators who house illegal aliens should to be prosecuted as well.

“We intend to recommend to law enforcement that resort owners be sued for allowing illegal aliens to use their properties for clandestine operations,” Tansingco said. “This will act as a warning to those who might attempt to start illicit online gambling operations, which the President has banned.”