Okada Manila's Lobby Lounge offerings go beyond flavors

Okada Manila elevates their dining experience once again with its "Beyond Flavors, A Feast for the Soul" campaign at The Lobby Lounge. Known for its warm ambiance and plush seating, the Lounge offers a comforting escape perfect for unwinding or casual meetings, serving an array of comfort foods from breakfast to dinner and nourishing both body and soul.
Guided by Okada Manila's Executive Pastry Chef Rikki Rodriguez, The Lobby Lounge features a selection of signature cakes and pastries, including the decadent Gold Medal Cake, priced at P2,280. For a refreshing companion, guests can enjoy the Playoff Punch, available as both a cocktail and mocktail for P420 nett.
"Every creation at The Lobby Lounge is a labor of love, designed to not just satisfy the palate, but to evoke a sense of joy and comfort," says Chef Rikki.
In addition to its delectable food offerings, The Lobby Lounge enhances the experience with live music. This cozy setting, combined with comforting food options, makes The Lobby Lounge a haven for relaxation and culinary delight.
Okada Manila’s "Beyond Flavors, A Feast for the Soul" campaign celebrates the emotional and transformative power of food, inviting guests to embark on a unique and enriching culinary adventure in a setting that turns comfort up to 11.
