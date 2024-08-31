MMDA breaks ground on Jesus Dela Peña Park rehab

The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA), in collaboration with the Marikina City government, led the groundbreaking ceremony for the rehabilitation and improvement of the recreational park located in Barangay Jesus Dela Peña, Marikina City.

MMDA acting chairman Atty. Don Artes stated that the rehabilitation and improvement of the park were first proposed by Congresswoman Marjorie Ann “Maan” Teodoro to provide a public space for the community.

“The goal of redeveloping parks is to curb urban decay, reduce urban heat effects, and provide safe and clean areas for family events and wellness activities,” Artes said, committing to continually build and develop parks in open spaces across Metro Manila for public enjoyment.

The pocket park, covering an area of 1,133.21 square meters, will feature landscaping works and urban greening, concrete benches with roof sheds, playsets, an outdoor gym, and a two-story burial chapel.

“We aim for this open space to be utilized by the people of Marikina to enjoy and relax with their families,” said Mayor Marcelino Teodoro.

Mayor Teodoro and Congresswoman Teodoro expressed their gratitude to the MMDA for choosing to rehabilitate the park in Barangay Jesus Dela Peña.

The project is expected to be completed by December.