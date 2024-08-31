Meralco honored with HR awards

The Manila Electric Company (Meralco) won multiple awards at the HR Excellence Awards 2024, held on 16 August at the Grand Hyatt Manila in Bonifacio Global City, for its achievements in human resource management. The company earned two Gold and two Silver awards for excellence in recruitment, leadership development, talent acquisition, and women empowerment.

Meralco received the Gold Award for Excellence in Graduate Recruitment and Development for its "Igniting the Spark of Young Professionals through the 2023 Meralco Cadetship and Internship Programs" and the "LUMENS Coaching Program for Leaders" in the Excellence in Leadership Development category. The Cadetship and Internship Program trains young professionals, while LUMENS provides high-performing employees with leadership skills for management roles.

Meralco also secured the Silver Award for its "#BuildingABrilliantFuture with Meralco: Social Media Recruitment Marketing Tool" in the Excellence in Talent Acquisition category, and the "Empowering Women: Meralco’s 2023 Mbrace Program on Diversity and Inclusion in Workplace" in the Excellence in Women Empowerment Strategy category.

The #BuildingABrilliantFuture slogan is part of Meralco’s social media recruitment efforts, and Mbrace is the company’s diversity and inclusion program.

The HR Excellence Awards 2024 Philippines, now in its third edition, honors organizations for innovative employee management and human capital strategies. The awards feature 40 categories and are judged by a panel of top HR leaders from international companies.