Marikina, PCG to build joint disaster response HQ

Marikina City Mayor Marcelino “Marcy” Teodoro announced on Saturday that a joint headquarters for the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) and the Marikina City Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office will be constructed near the Marikina River to enhance search and rescue operations during floods.

Teodoro said the joint headquarters will be built in Provident Village, close to the two pumping stations.

“That area is the river’s pin. It is also critical and strategic for the 11-kilometer stretch of the river,” he said in an interview.

“The Philippine Coast Guard is the most effective for search and rescue operations because of their training, resources, and equipment,” the mayor added.

Teodoro added that, in addition to the massive dredging of the Marikina River, the city government, with the help of Representative Maan Teodoro, is implementing a slope protection project to prevent soil erosion into the river.

“We are deepening and widening the river channel to increase its water-carrying capacity, speed up the water current, and reduce the risk of water spilling over from the river,” he said.

Teodoro added that more pumping stations will be constructed in low-lying and flood-prone areas.

“We are also widening the outfall drainages, or the drainages from the communities leading to the river,” the mayor said.

For decades, before the Marikina government focused on flood-mitigation initiatives, the city had experienced widespread deep floods during the rainy season and bad weather.