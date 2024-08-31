Mandaue seizes 20 fake drivers’ licenses

The Traffic Enforcement Agency of Mandaue (TEAM) disclosed that it confiscated 20 counterfeit driver’s licenses for the period from January to August this year.

TEAM assistant head Hyll Retuya told media that drivers carrying counterfeit license were caught for other traffic violations. Last year, TEAM confiscated a total of 55 counterfeit driver’s licenses.

He said they are expecting to apprehend more motorists carrying counterfeit driving licenses in the remaining four months of the year.

Retuya believes that counterfeit licenses were obtained through illegal fixers, with some drivers opting to bypass the proper licensing process required by the Land Transportation Office.

Mandaue City Ordinance 15-2021-1658 imposes a P3,000 fine on those caught using fake or tampered licenses and for possessing falsified official receipts and certificates of registration.

Section 31 of Republic Act 4136, or the Land Transportation and Traffic Code, prohibits any person from falsely presenting a driver’s license, badge, certificate, plate, tag, or permit as valid if it has been revoked, suspended, or is delinquent.