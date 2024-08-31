Lady bettor wins P303M in color game

CLARK FREEPORT — A lucky lady bettor recently won the P303 million jackpot of the Color Game at the Casino Plus in this Freeport.

“At first I thought I won P43 million from the game, but after double checking, that’s when it hit me that I won P303 million,” the lady bettor said.

Despite presenting the winner, Casino Plus assured that the winner will remain anonymous to ensure her safety.

The lady bettor said that the first thing she will do is to buy a new house for her family. She added that the money will also be put to good use as she plans to invest in a business.

According to Evan Spytma, CEO of Casino Plus, the winner is a regular customer of the casino and has always played the color game.

He gave his two cents regarding the use of the pot money, citing that the winner uses it to invest in businesses that would create employment for her fellow Filipinos.

He added that the winner is now a part of Casino Plus’s history as the first big winner of the color game.

Legally operated by Hotel Stotsenberg, Casino Plus Clark Pampanga is located at Gil Puyat Avenue, corner Andres Soriano Senior, Clark Freeport, Zone, Pampanga.

Hotel Stotsenberg Casino Plus Clark Pampanga Branch also has traditional casino games like Duo Fu Cai Duo.