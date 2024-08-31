Kamala Harris says Trump ‘disrespected sacred ground’ during Arlington cemetery visit

Vice President Kamala Harris condemned former President Donald Trump on Monday for his actions at Arlington National Cemetery, accusing him of disrespecting the solemn site for a political stunt. Harris's remarks were made in a post on X, where she expressed her dismay over the incident involving Trump and his campaign team during a visit to the cemetery.

The controversy stems from an incident where Trump's campaign staff allegedly pushed aside a cemetery staff member to capture photos and videos with families of service members who died during the U.S. military's withdrawal from Afghanistan. Harris criticized Trump, stating, "If there is one thing on which we as Americans can all agree, it is that our veterans, military families, and service members should be honored, never disparaged, and treated with nothing less than our highest respect and gratitude."

Trump defended his actions, claiming that the families requested the photos and that he did not intend to use the visit for political gain. However, Harris's call for Trump to "never again stand behind the seal of the President of the United States of America" underscored her belief that the former president's behavior was inappropriate for such a hallowed place.

The incident has sparked widespread debate, with Democrats urging a thorough investigation into the actions of Trump's campaign staff.

(Sources: Agence France-Presse, Alexandra Marquez, ABC News; The Guardian)