Investors lured placing shops in Ilocos Norte

The Provincial Government of Ilocos Norte has assured future investors that investment opportunities in the province remain robust and conducive.

This was after the Board of Investments (BoI) collaborated with the Provincial Government of Ilocos Norte for the “INvest: Ilocos Norte Investment Conference,” drawing together government officials, foreign ambassadors, academics, and private sector representatives to explore business opportunities in the province.

According to Ilocos Norte Governor Matthew Marcos Manotoc, he remained committed to fostering a supportive environment for investors.

“Consider me your partner and advocate. I am here personally to ensure that your business is our business, and that we take care of our investors in Ilocos Norte. Make it happen in the Philippines, make it happen in Ilocos Norte!” he said.

The conference provided attendees with valuable insights through discussions on key topics, including the “Investors’ Guide to the Economies of the Philippines and Ilocos Norte,” “Investment Made Easy: Assistance and Incentives,” and “Inside Ilocos Norte: Business Insights.”

Panelists included BoI Director Ernesto delos Reyes Jr. of the Investments Assistance Service and the One-Stop Action Center for Strategic Investments, Professor Bernardo Villegas of the University of Asia and Pacific, and Paolo Cabanos, Ilocos Norte Investment Consultant.

Director Delos Reyes emphasized that for ease of doing business, efficient and effective investment facilitation is crucial for attracting investors to a locality.

“Investment facilitation involves all policies and measures designed to simplify the process for investors to establish, operate, and expand their ventures in a host country,” he explained.

Moreover, the Provincial Government reiterated its commitment to creating an investment-friendly environment by developing quality infrastructure to support business operations, backed by strong government support through the province’s code.

Manotoc said this commitment aims to maximize the benefits of economic activities for all stakeholders.

In November 2022, the BoI solidified its strategic partnership with the Provincial Government of Ilocos Norte.

With its strategic location, Ilocos Norte has positioned itself as a key commercial hub in Northern Philippines, linking North and Central Luzon to major Asian markets, including Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, Japan, and South Korea.

The province’s ready-for-occupancy infrastructure, reasonable permit fees, competitive labor costs, business-enabling policies, and good governance make it an ideal location for industries such as Food and Agriculture, Tourism and Creative Industries, Renewable Energy, and Responsible Mining and Services.