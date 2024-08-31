HEAVYWEIGHT BACKER: ‘Chavit’ tells Charly to knock Cortes out

World-rated Filipino fighter Charly Suarez swears former Ilocos Sur Governor Luis “Chavit” Singson is the best thing that has ever happened to his fledgling professional career.

Suarez admitted on Saturday that his career was going nowhere when he finally got the chance to meet with the colorful politician-businessman last year.

“I asked him if he could lend me a hand because I knew that the United States was the ultimate destination if you want to make it big in boxing,” Suarez, now 36, said during an informal chat with the media at Singson’s residence in Quezon City.

Singson, who has close links with eight-division Manny Pacquiao, immediately knew the native of Davao del Sur was in dire need of assistance.

“Upon hearing his problem, I called up Bob Arum,” Singson said.

Arum is the Hall of Fame promoter who heads Top Rank Inc., one of the world’s leading boxing promotional outfits.

Pacquiao used to fight under the Las Vegas-based company and Singson had the opportunity not just to rub elbows with the Harvard-educated lawyer but host him as well.

“Then Bob said I had to send him a few things and when I finally completed sending them, he took Charly in.”

Singson said it was hard to turn Suarez down “because he is so kind.”

“How can I turn my back on him when I have helped people who are not really kind.”

One thing about Suarez and Singson’s relationship is that “we didn’t sign anything.”

It was all verbal and Singson said he is not after a cut on the boxer’s paycheck.

In fact, Singson said he is not making money out of his decision to help Suarez fulfill his dream of becoming a world champion.

To assist him in getting ready, Singson even sent Suarez to his house in Tagaytay City so he could focus on training and enhance his chances of becoming the World Boxing Organization (WBO) mandatory challenger.

The fight of Suarez against Andres Cortes of the United States on 20 September in Glendale, Arizona, is a crucial test.

The winner will be guaranteed a shot at the WBO super-featherweight throne.

Like Suarez, Singson is engrossed with scoring a huge victory.

“I have seen Cortes in action and watched his fights on YouTube so we could get ready for him,” Suarez said.

As it turns out, Singson had also done the same thing.

“I also watched Cortes’ fights, all of them and I have shared my insights to (trainer) Delfin Boholst and Charly.”

Suarez, who leaves Sunday for America with Boholst, (Singson’s aide) Ricardo Navalta and (Singson’s son) Christian Singson, feels he has Cortes all figured out.

“(Cortes is a) slugger, he keeps coming forward. I know how to deal with him.”

With Singson providing everything he needs in training, Suarez insists there is only one thing that needs to be done.

“Knock him out,” Singson said, noting that leaving the fight on the hands of the judges could backfire.

And that’s exactly what’s on his mind.

For all his patron’s generosity, Suarez knows that is the only way of returning the favor.