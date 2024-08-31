Heavy to intense rains expected over Eastern Visayas on Sunday

A low pressure area (LPA) is expected to bring heavy to intense rains over Eastern Visayas on Sunday, 1 September.

The LPA, which was last spotted 610 kilometers east of Butuan City, Agusan del Norte, has a high chance of developing into a tropical depression within the next 24 hours, according the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA).

Southwest monsoon or habagat is currently affecting the western sections of Southern Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao.

Flash floods or landslides are possible in Visayas and Mindanao.

Meanwhile, partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms are expected over Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon.