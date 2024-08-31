Go urges increased PhilHealth coverage

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go, chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health, delivered a compelling speech on 27 August, addressing the tragic case of Walter, a dedicated health officer from Camarines Norte.

Despite his 15 years of service and consistent P200,000 contributions to PhilHealth, Walter’s severe pancreatic cancer left him with a staggering hospital bill of P4 million.

Go revealed that PhilHealth only covered P29,120, leaving Walter’s family with a remaining debt of over P2 million.

“They went to our office and to the Malasakit Center to ask for help with the hospital bill. His final hospital bill amounted to four million pesos,” Go shared in Filipino, emphasizing the immense financial burden.

He criticized PhilHealth’s coverage, stating, “Even with a 60 percent increase, PhilHealth benefits might still be insufficient compared to the actual cost of treatment today.”

Go pointed out that despite PhilHealth’s recent 30 percent increase in case rates, with another 30 percent planned by year’s end, these increments may still be inadequate.

He cited data showing that angioplasty, crucial for treating cardiovascular disease, only has a case rate of P30,000 to P39,000, while the actual cost can be up to P300,000.

“Really, it’s vastly inadequate,” he remarked. Additionally, Go highlighted a concerning example where a PhilHealth employee faced an P800,000 bill but received only P30,000 in coverage, labeling the situation as wrong and not humane.

He urged PhilHealth to undertake urgent reforms, stressing that the system’s failings had resulted in severe financial hardship for patients like Walter and their families.

He lamented that despite PhilHealth’s substantial reserve funds of P500 billion, the agency still fails to provide adequate coverage when needed most. Go elaborated on the fundamental issues with PhilHealth’s insurance model.

Davao Oriental town gets aid

Go visited Cateel, Davao Oriental, where he extended crucial assistance to struggling residents as part of his broader mission to support marginalized communities.

He distributed grocery packs, shirts, basketballs, volleyballs, vitamins, sling bags, snacks, bicycles, shoes, a mobile phone, and a watch to 3,250 low-income individuals, including laborers, fishers, and seniors.

Emphasizing the need for collective action and efficient government spending, Go also highlighted the importance of long-term solutions over temporary aid.

His visit included the turnover and inspection of Super Health Centers and local development projects such as road rehabilitation, flood mitigation and sports complex construction.

Go reaffirmed his dedication to public service, promising continued support and assistance to Filipinos in need.

Go cites role of barangay officials

Go, represented by his team, addressed the Liga ng mga Barangay Tarlac City Chapter Study Tour 2024 at Apo View Hotel, Davao City. He commended barangay officials for their dedication, especially during challenging times, and stressed their crucial role in local governance and community resilience.

Go highlighted his legislative efforts, including Senate Bill 197, which aims to establish a Magna Carta for Barangays, granting officials benefits like hazard pay and 13th-month pay.

He also supported Senate Bill 2802, proposing a six-year term for barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan officials, and Senate Bill 427, which seeks allowances and incentives for barangay health workers.

Additionally, Go backed the postponement of barangay elections to give officials more time for their projects.

He reaffirmed his commitment to local governance by supporting various infrastructure and health projects in Tarlac City, such as road improvements, flood control structures and the construction of a general hospital and Super Health Center.

The event brought together 193 barangay officials, including Tarlac City Mayor Ma. Cristina Angeles and Liga ng mga Barangay Tarlac City Chapter President Cernan Cruz.