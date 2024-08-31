Filipino seafarer arrested for child abuse at NAIA

On 30 August, 2024, a 46-year-old Filipino seafarer from Bacoor, Cavite, under suspicion of child abuse was arrested at Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 3 Immigration Arrival Area. This follows a coordinated operation by the PNP Aviation Security Group (PNP-AVSEGROUP) and Barbosa Police Station 14 of the Manila Police District.

The arrest occurred upon the seafarer's arrival from Istanbul, Turkey, based on a child abuse warrant issued by Judge Marissa P. Estabaya of the Regional Trial Court, Fourth Judicial Region, Branch 111, City of Bacoor, dated 29 April, 2024. Bail was set at P200,000.

The accused was informed of his rights and the charges against him during the arrest, which was documented using an Alternative Recording Device (ARD) in line with the Supreme Court’s rules on body-worn cameras for warrant.