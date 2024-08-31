Felip brings ‘7sins’ to Japan

Coming off from his successful first solo concert, 7sins the Album Concert, Felip is now set to bring his 7sins album to Japan. The 7sins album will be a physical CD exclusive to Japan, which fans worldwide have begun to pre-order since 1 July. Exclusive 7sins merchandise, content, and a bonus track ”Tokyo,” which will come with the CD.
Felip and 7sins have made CD Japan history by being the first Filipino artist to secure the top spot for their all-genre rankings in 27 years on the first day of pre-order. 7sins also topped the Hip-hop Category in Amazon.com.jp on 2 July on the pre-order of the album. It has also made the top 10 of Tower Records.
7sins became number one in the Rock/Pop genre at Rakuten and was sold out at the Warner Music Japan store. The physical CD pre-order is available at official online stores like Tower Records Japan, Amazon.com. Japan, and CDJapan.
“Japan is my dream country. I watch a lot of anime so basically, I love everything in Japan. It’s such a dream to promote my album in Japan and I’m looking forward to performing there!” Felip said.
Promotions are led by Warner Music Japan, in partnership with Warner Music Philippines.
Felip is also set to hold his 7sins the Album Concert on 2 September at the Shibuya duo Music Exchange.