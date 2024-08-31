Eraserheads to rock UAAP Season 87: A homecoming to remember

The excitement is palpable as the legendary Filipino band Eraserheads gears up to for the much-anticipated opening ceremony of the UAAP Season 87 on 7 September at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Igniting the opening ceremony with their timeless tunes set to be a memorable homecoming for Marcus Adoro, Ely Buendia, Raymund Marasigan, and Buddy Zabala, who will be taking the stage together for the first time since their last complete performance on 22 December 2022.

This event is more than just a performance — it’s a heartfelt return to their roots.

Their performance promises to be a nostalgic celebration and a heartfelt homecoming, as they return to their alma mater, UP, to honor their roots and their journey.

The season’s theme, “Stronger. Better. Together,” resonates deeply with their story — marking their rise to success, disbanded, reunited, and now, their celebratory return to UP.

With timeless classics and OPM hit songs like “Ang Huling El Bimbo” and “With a Smile,” have not only left an indelible mark on the music scene but have also been honored with the prestigious Gawad Oblation Award. This accolade is the highest tribute that the UP bestows upon its alumni, celebrating their profound contributions and extraordinary service.

A fresh take on tradition

But the excitement of UAAP Season 87 goes beyond the musical brilliance of the Eraserheads. This year’s opening ceremony promises a departure from tradition, introducing a fresh and engaging array of symbolic gestures.

One standout feature will be the innovative torch relay, which will see UP touring the seven other universities. Each institution will be presented with a striking LED-lit torch, symbolizing the unity and shared purpose of the season.

Moreover, the season’s vibrant spirit is also the “Unity Wall,” a grand canvas where each school will express the theme through art.

This collaborative creation will be showcased at various venues throughout the year, visually representing each institution’s unique interpretation of “Stronger. Better. Together.”

As the UAAP prepares for another thrilling season, the excitement continues with the “Battle of Katipunan,” featuring a fierce clash between the UP Fighting Maroons and the Ateneo Blue Eagles. This highly-anticipated match will follow the opening ceremony and requires a separate ticket from the opening rites.

The excitement leading up to the new UAAP season will be palpable, with pep rallies scheduled across the participating universities. The rallying begins on 28 August with the University of the East, followed by Ateneo and Far Eastern University on 30 August. National University and UP will rally on 3 September, De La Salle University and University of Santo Tomas on 4 September, and Adamson University on 5 September.

These pep rallies will fuel the collective energy and anticipation, setting a high standard for the competitive season ahead.

When the UAAP Season 87 approaches, the blend of musical nostalgia, symbolic unity, and competitive spirit promises a memorable start to what is sure to be a remarkable year in collegiate athletics.

With the Eraserheads’ iconic return, a new competition season is ready to unfold, that will captivate fans and participants alike with its blend of tradition and innovation.