Emo Night Manila in largest emo, pop punk party

Emo Night Manila (ENM) is thrilled to announce its largest emo and pop punk party yet, happening on 7 September, at the Brooklyn Warehouse. The DJ-based dance party will feature anthems from the 2000s, bringing together emo and pop-punk fans for an unforgettable night of music and camaraderie.

This event marks an exciting milestone as ENM continues to grow since its humble beginnings in a small Poblacion bar. What started as an intimate gathering has evolved into one of Manila’s most anticipated events, consistently selling out and now drawing attendees of up to 900.

Following a successful anniversary celebration in June, which saw two full-house shows in Boracay at Exit Bar, ENM’s reputation for delivering electrifying experiences is firmly established. The recent transition from small bar shows to larger events, including one sold-out show at Baked Studios, Makati, underscores emo culture’s lively and enduring appeal in the Philippines.

ENM was born alongside the recent emo revival, with the return of beloved bands like Saosin, Simple Plan, Silverstein, Boys Like Girls, and Fall Out Boy to Manila. The demand for these shows highlighted Filipinos’ undying love for the genre, and Emo Night Manila has since become a cherished space where millennials can relive their teenage years and Gen-Z can experience the excitement of emo culture for the first time.

Joining the festivities will be guest DJs Fahmy and Polina from Emo Night Bangkok (@emonightbkk), who will bring their unique flair to the turntables, adding an exciting international twist to the event.

For more details and to secure your tickets, follow ENM on Instagram @emonightmanila and visit emonightmanila.helixpay.ph.