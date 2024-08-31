EAC targeting Final Four

Scrimmages with squads from the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) and the arrival of Axel Doromal from Arellano has toughened up Emilio Aguinaldo College in time for the opening of Season 100 of the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) next week.

Generals coach Jerson Cabiltes, who also calls the shots for the Pangasinan Heatwaves in the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL), believes his team just got better with Doromal’s entry into the scene.

“We need a veteran guard, so we’re lucky to get Axel. Of course, they’re young, but they’re very good players,” Cabiltes said.

“Actually, we’re very hungry for the Final Four. Ever since the EAC joined, the school has not made the Final Four,” he added.

“We had tune up games with UAAP teams like UST (University of Santo Tomas), NU (National University), Adamson University, UP (University of the Philippines), and De La Salle University. We want to play against stronger teams,” he said, adding that the Generals also trained alongside squads from the MPBL.

EAC finished Season 99 with a 9-9 win-loss record at seventh place in Cabiltes’ first season with the team.

Also making their debut in Season 100 for EAC are Harvey Pagsanjan, Deo Lucero, Wilmar Oftana and Jude Bagay, replacing JP Maguliano, Nat Cosejo and Ralph Robin.

Cabiltes hopes the team will be able to stay healthy from start to finally make the semifinals for the first time since EAC joined the NCAA in 2009 as a guest school.

“I think we need to be healthy. Aside from being healthy, we need to be consistent on our defense and patterns running our system,” Cabiltes said.

“We have a much deeper lineup right now, so it’s okay.