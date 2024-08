At a press conference with the dubbed "Astig Ka Caloy," held on Saturday, 31 August 2024, at Araneta City in Quezon City, DigiPlus Chairman Eusebio Tanco handed over a ₱5 million cash gift and a plaque of appreciation as a symbol of gratitude for the honor he brought to the country. He was joined by Gymnastics Association of the Philippines President Cynthia Carrion, DigiPlus Head of Offline Operations Jasper Vicencio, and DigiPlus Vice President Celeste Jovenir. Photos by ANALY LABOR











