DENR releases rescued serpent eagle

PANTABANGAN, Nueva Ecija — The Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) recently released a rescued serpent eagle in the forested areas of this town.

According to DENR Nueva Ecija chief Gerry Fernandez, the serpent eagle was rescued after Don Don San Juan of Barangay Bugnan in Gabaldon town found the eagle.

He added that San Juan turned over the rescued raptor to the DENR for proper care.

“After careful assessment, the raptor was in good condition to be returned to its natural habitat,” Fernandez said.