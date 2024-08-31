Creamline outlasts Cignal, sets title showdown vs Akari

Creamline crawled out from the jaws of defeat in the fourth set for a dramatic reversal over Cignal, 20-25, 26-28, 25-18, 27-25, 15-13, in the knockout semifinal of the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Reinforced Conference Saturday night at the Mall of Asia Arena witnessed by an 11,438-strong crowd.

Composure and grace under pressure spelled the difference for the Cool Smashers to recover from a sluggish first two frames and finally put the HD Spikers away in the cardiac marathon match.

American Erica Staunton came up with a career-game after scoring 38 points including five in the fifth set to pace Creamline, back in the Reinforced Conference final after a runner-up finish in 2019.

On Monday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum, the Cool Smashers shoot to end a six-year import-laced tournament crown drought against unbeaten but championship newbie Akari.

The Chargers, a win away from completing a tournament sweep, booted out PLDT, 25-22, 18-25, 22-25, 26-24, 17-15, in a three-hour battle of nerves.

"We won because of our total team effort. Although Erica scored 38, we had solid contribution from the rest of the team. We'll enjoy this win," Creamline coach Sherwin Meneses said.

"One more game. We'll focused on that."

Staunton hammered 36 kills, including the hit that pushed Creamline at match point, 14-12, and added one kill block and an ace in an offensive show of force.

Bernadeth Pons finished with 28 markers all from attacks capped by the game-winning kill on top of 24 excellent receptions and 17 digs for the Cool Smashers. Michele Gumabao added 10 points while setter Kyle Negrito tallied 25 excellent sets for Creamline.

Gumabao sparked a 4-1 run that shattered a 9-9 deadlock in the fifth set to give Creamline a 13-10 lead. Venezuelan MJ Perez tried to rally Cignal back with consecutive hits to close the gap, 13-12.

Staunton pulled the Cool Smashers at match point but Jacq Acuna saved one for the HD Spikers before Pons put a punctuation in the three-hour, four-minute encounter.

The Cool Smashers saved four match points in the extended fourth set to drag the showdown that started almost two hours over its scheduled start into a deciding frame.

Rose Doria put Cignal at matchpoint, 24-21, but Staunton pounded back-to-back kills followed by a Perez error that forced a deuce.

Staunton was called for an overreach in the next play but took it back with a kill. Negrito won a joust over Perez before Staunton closed the fourth frame with another spike.

Perez had 32 points off 27 attacks and five kill blocks she laced with 18 excellent receptions and 11 digs for Cignal.

Ces Molina had 15 markers while Acuna posted 12 for the HD Spikers, who will face sister team High Speed Hitters in the battle for bronze.