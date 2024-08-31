Comfort food is a feast for the soul

The Lobby Lounge: Art of pastry

The Lobby Lounge chef Rikki Rodriguez, Okada Manila’s executive pastry chef is known for his meticulous attention to detail and passion for creating memorable culinary experiences. “Every creation at The Lobby Lounge is a labor of love, designed to not just satisfy the palate, but to evoke a sense of joy and comfort,” shares chef Rikki.

For a limited time, guests can delight in the Gold Medal Cake, priced at P 2,280, a celebratory treat that is as delicious as it is visually stunning. Additionally, the Playoff Punch cocktail/mocktail, available for P420 nett, offers a refreshing companion to any meal.

The Pastry Shop within The Lobby Lounge offers a selection of signature cakes, sweet treats, diverse breads, and irresistible pastries that guests can savor on-site or take home. This inviting environment, combined with comforting food options, creates a haven of relaxation and culinary delight.