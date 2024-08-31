Comfort food is a feast for the soul

Guests are invited to unwind and indulge in the ultimate comfort food experience at The Lobby Lounge, Okada Manila’s premier spot for relaxation and casual meetings. The Lobby Lounge offers an unparalleled dining experience from breakfast to dinner. Featuring signature cakes, pastries, and premium beverages, this setting provides a comforting escape and is a key highlight of Okada Manila’s latest campaign, “Beyond Flavors, A Feast for the Soul.”
The Lobby Lounge: Art of pastry
The Lobby Lounge chef Rikki Rodriguez, Okada Manila’s executive pastry chef is known for his meticulous attention to detail and passion for creating memorable culinary experiences. “Every creation at The Lobby Lounge is a labor of love, designed to not just satisfy the palate, but to evoke a sense of joy and comfort,” shares chef Rikki.
For a limited time, guests can delight in the Gold Medal Cake, priced at P 2,280, a celebratory treat that is as delicious as it is visually stunning. Additionally, the Playoff Punch cocktail/mocktail, available for P420 nett, offers a refreshing companion to any meal.
The Pastry Shop within The Lobby Lounge offers a selection of signature cakes, sweet treats, diverse breads, and irresistible pastries that guests can savor on-site or take home. This inviting environment, combined with comforting food options, creates a haven of relaxation and culinary delight.
A masterpiece of delight
To further enhance the dining experience, The Lobby Lounge features live performances throughout August, including a singer and violinist from Wednesday to Sunday (5 p.m. to 8:15 p.m.), a pianist from Friday to Sunday (5 p.m. to 9 p.m.), and a variety of bands performing every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday (9 p.m. to 11:45 p.m).
“Beyond Flavors, A Feast for the Soul” campaign celebrates the emotional and transformative power of food. It highlights how dining at Okada Manila offers more than just culinary delights — it promises an experience that satisfies deeper emotional and spiritual needs. With over 40 dining options that span a wide array of global cuisines, Okada Manila invites guests to embark on a unique and enriching culinary adventure.
For information, visit www.okadamanila.com/beyond-flavors-a-feast-for-the-soul.