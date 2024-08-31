Cardinal Sin museum to open in Aklan

A museum dedicated to the late Cardinal Jaime Sin will open to the public on Sunday, 1 September, in New Washington, Aklan.

Museo Kardinal is a tribute to the life and legacy of Cardinal Sin, who played a key role during the 1986 EDSA People Power Revolution.

It displays a collection of His Eminence’s personal memorabilia and other ecclesiastical art.

“Already, we are thankful to the Serviam Foundation and the Kalibo Diocese for making the house of Cardinal Sin a museum,” New Washington Mayor Jessica Panambo said.

Panambo noted that the government plans to open the museum to the public, especially the youth “so that they would learn all the good things about the good Cardinal.”

According to a Vatican News report, Fr. Rufino Sescon Jr., former personal secretary to Cardinal Sin and current rector of the Minor Basilica and National Shrine of Jesus Nazareno in Quiapo, has donated items and memorabilia to the museum.

Cardinal Sin was the 30th Catholic Archbishop of Manila and the third cardinal from the Philippines.

In addition to being a prominent figure during the 1986 EDSA People Power Revolution, he also played an integral part during the 2001 EDSA Revolution that toppled President Joseph Estrada.

He was born in New Washington on 31 August 1928. He died of kidney complications due to diabetes on 22 June 2005.