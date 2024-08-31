Cancer vaccine hope after killer cell research

Scientists are making significant strides in cancer treatment by harnessing a patient's natural killer cells to target and destroy cancer cells. Researchers from the University of Southampton have discovered that these immune cells, previously thought to act randomly, actually recognize and attack a specific protein in cancer cells. This breakthrough could pave the way for the development of the world’s first vaccine utilizing natural killer cells to combat cancer.

Professor Salim Khakoo, a leading figure in the study, explained that the protein XPO1 plays a crucial role in allowing malignant cells to multiply unchecked in various cancers. The research revealed that patients with active killer cells and high levels of XPO1 had notably better survival rates. This finding suggests that targeting the XPO1 protein could enhance the effectiveness of killer cell treatments in fighting cancers such as liver, head and neck, endometrial, bladder, and breast cancer.

The study, published in Science Advances, highlights a novel approach to cancer treatment by activating killer cells through the XPO1 protein. Prof Khakoo emphasized that killer cell therapy presents a promising alternative to traditional treatments like chemotherapy, which often come with severe side effects. The potential for less invasive, personalized treatment options is a major step forward in oncology.

Co-author Professor Ralf Schittenhelm from Monash University in Australia expressed optimism about the impact of this research. He hopes that this breakthrough could lead to personalized cancer therapies, especially for patients who have not responded to conventional treatments. The University of Southampton is now focused on developing a vaccine that leverages these natural killer cells, aiming to revolutionize cancer care.

This research reflects a growing interest in personalized vaccines and targeted therapies, with international studies exploring new ways to combat cancer. Though still in the experimental stage, these advancements could revolutionize cancer treatment and improve outcomes for patients worldwide.

(Sources: Marcus White & PA Media, BBC News UK; Ben Mitchell, The Independent)