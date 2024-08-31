BTS’ Jin excites fans with Netflix debut as he joins variety show

Shortly after his military discharge on 12 June, BTS’ Jin sparked excitement among his fans as he is set to make his Netflix debut in the Korean reality show Kian’s Bizarre B&B.

The streaming platform announced that the K-pop star will work with Ji Ye-eun as employees of a guesthouse in Ulleungdo Island run by Kian84, a webtoon writer and TV personality.

“It’s true that BTS’s Jin and actress Ji Ye Eun will appear on the Netflix variety show. We cannot confirm filming dates for safety reasons. We hope you understand,” the platform stated per Koreaboo.

“Meet our two lovely employees of #KiansBizarreBandB! When Jin and Ji Ye-eun are the ones serving you, it truly is a bizarre B&B. Coming 2025, only on #Netflix,” Netflix K-Content said in an X post.

His fans expressed excitement in the comments, filling the thread with “JIN NEXTFLIX DEBUT” and #JINonNETFLIX.

“He is working so hard. [I am] so, so proud of him... He has always been so interested in variety shows [but] due to [Big Hit’s] lack of support for him he couldn’t make it. But now he is [doing] what he loves to do. My heart is smiling, so happy for him,” one comment said.

“Oh my goodness! Does this man ever rest. He keeps on giving, and army all over are really grateful to him,” another fan posted.

Aside from the expected reunion of the boyband next year, many fans were also thrilled counting the few months left, as the series is set to air in 2025 though Netflix has yet to announce the specific date.

The K-pop singer shared his excitement for his upcoming activities in a response to a fan in the community platform Weverse, increasing the fans’ anticipation.

“I am recording, filming variety shows and progressing with the plans I made in the military. I aim to make frequent appearances while also focusing on my main profession. Please wait a little longer for the results, which will be released in a few months,” he posted, as quoted by AllKpop.

Following his military discharge, Jin has been busy with his schedule. The member celebrated the group’s 11th anniversary event, BTS FESTA 2024, the next day, 13 June, which was his first activity post-service.

He has recently premiered an entertainment show of his own titled Run Jin on BANGTAN YouTube channel that airs every Tuesday and took part in the Paris Olympics 2024 as a torch bearer in July.

Marking his first reality show appearance after his two-year service, the K-pop star also made an appearance in MBC’s island survival show If You Rest, It’s A Relief with B1A4’s Sandeul.

Prior to his enlistment, Jin was seen entertaining fans in various shows including the long-running show Running Man, My Little Old Boy, Please Take Care of My Refrigerator and Halmyungsoo hosted by South Korean comedian Park Myung-soo.

According to HYBE, the boyband’s agency, Jin is also set to release a solo album later this year.

He is the first member to finish the mandatory Korean military service, while members J-Hope, RM, Suga, Jimin, V, and Jungkook are still fulfilling their military service, and are expected to conclude it by 2025.