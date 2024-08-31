LATEST

BRP Teresa Magbanua rammed by China Coast Guard vessel: damage report from Escoda Shoal

LOOK: The Philippine Coast Guard's 97-meter ship, BRP Teresa Magbanua, sustained damage to its bridge wing and freeboard after being rammed three times by the China Coast Guard vessel 5205 on Saturday afternoon at Escoda (Sabina) Shoal in the West Philippine Sea. In the video, a PCG personnel is seen trying to push back the metal plate from the ship's hole, caused by the intense collision when the CCGV directly rammed the Filipino vessel. (Photos from PCG) | via Lade Kabagani