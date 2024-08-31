Bong Go in action in Cateel, Davao Oriental

On 30 August, Senator Christopher "Bong" Go visited Cateel, Davao Oriental, to provide support to struggling residents.

Go and his Malasakit Team distributed essential items, including grocery packs, clothing, and sports equipment, to 3,250 low-income individuals, such as laborers, fishermen, and senior citizens, in Barangays Taytayan and Sta. Filomena. Select beneficiaries also received shoes, electronics, and bicycles.

Local officials and agencies, including Congressman Nelson Dayanghirang and Vice Governor JR Dayanghirang, assisted in providing financial support.

In his remarks, Go emphasized the need for effective use of government funds to aid those affected by rising living costs. Mahirap ang laban kontra sa taas ng presyo, kaya dapat lang na magtulungan at magmalasakit tayo sa isa’t isa," he said.

Go also encouraged those needing medical aid to visit the Malasakit Center at the Davao Oriental Provincial Medical Center. He is a key supporter of the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019, which helps provide medical assistance to Filipinos.

“Naniniwala ako na kung maganda ang hangarin mo para sa ibang tao, pro-proteksyunan ka ng Panginoon...Hindi ako takot mamatay, dahil isang karangalan po na mamatay habang naglilingkod sa kanyang kababayan," Go said.