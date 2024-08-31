Body names Meralco Excellent HR manager

As the company continues to hone its talents to carry its mission, the Pangilinan-led Manila Electric Company (Meralco) was cited at the recently concluded HR Excellence Awards 2024 for excellence in human resource management.

Two Gold awards were bagged by Meralco, while another two Silver plums as the power distributor unceasingly develops its pool of diverse talents to carry its mission of keeping the lights on and powering the good life for all.

Also, the said awards were taken home by Meralco for demonstrating sustained excellence in the recruitment and development of young professionals, leadership development, talent acquisition, and women empowerment strategy.

Commendations such as the Gold Award for Excellence in Graduate Recruitment and Development for its entry “Igniting the Spark of Young Professionals through the 2023 Meralco Cadetship and Internship Programs” as well as the “LUMENS Coaching Program for Leaders” under the Excellence in Leadership Development category.

The Meralco Cadetship and Internship program is the company’s training series for young professionals, while LUMENS equip high-performing employees with leadership competencies to take on headship and management roles.

On the other hand, Meralco was also recognized with the Silver Award for its entries “#BuildingABrilliantFuture with Meralco: Social Media Recruitment Marketing Tool” and “Empowering Women: Meralco’s 2023 Mbrace Program on Diversity and Inclusion in Workplace” under the Excellence in Talent Acquisition, and Excellence in Women Empowerment Strategy categories respectively.

#BuildingABrilliantFuture is the social media banner slogan of Meralco’s Talent Resourcing and Recruitment Office while Mbrace is the diversity and inclusion program of the company.

Now on its third edition, the HR Excellence Awards 2024 Philippines recognizes organizations in the country that have demonstrated innovative approaches to employee management as well as human capital strategies.

The awards, which feature 40 categories, were judged by a panel of top HR leaders from various international companies.