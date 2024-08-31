Blu Girls snap losing streak

The Philippine national women’s under-18 softball team snapped a two-game losing streak after a 5-2 win over Ireland in the WBSC U18 Women’s Softball World Cup Group C in Dallas last Saturday.

Amateur Softball Association of the Philippines president Jean Henri Lhuillier lauded the girls’ determination despite absorbing a 7-4 loss to world No. 5 Australia last Friday and a 6-4 defeat against Mexico.

“Kudos to the U18 Blu Girls for their victory over Ireland in the U18 Women’s Softball World Cup in Dallas, Texas! You have made us all proud and we are grateful for how you represented our flag on the international stage,” Lhuillier said.

At the top of the fifth inning, the Philippines scored two runs from Jiyah Caban and one run from Rhea Manalo to break the 1-1 deadlock.

Trisha Hicayen added the finishing touches at the sixth inning courtesy of a run-batted-in single from Mylia Perez.

The Irish were only able to score one run in the seventh inning from Aine Curley as the Philippines took the victory.

The Philippines is looking to make it two in a row as it competes against Canada at press time.