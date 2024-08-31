App for easier travel booking

Now you can use social media to book your travels.
Klook, Asia’s leading platform for experiences and travel services, continues to innovate within the social commerce space, with new initiatives to empower travelers.
As part of its ongoing commitment of harnessing the power of social media through its rapidly growing ‘Kreator’ influencer program in the Philippines and Asia, Klook is integrating seamless booking capabilities across platforms including an exciting new booking feature on TikTok.
Social media has emerged as a powerful enabler of discovery and booking, particularly among the next generation of travelers, and Klook is doubling down to capture this shift.
A notable example of this approach is Klook’s latest partnership with TikTok, where users across seven markets in Southeast Asia and Japan can now discover travel attractions and book them directly within the app, making it easier for users to move from inspiration to action.
“Social media has become the go-to channel for travelers seeking inspiration on destinations and things to do. Klook is now able to bridge these travelers directly to the activities they discover on their feeds, enhancing our social-first approach in meeting the needs of the next generation of travelers,” says Marcus Yong, vice president, global marketing, Klook.
These advancements in social commerce open up new avenues for Klook’s extensive network of Filipino merchant partners to connect with and engage this next-generation demographic of travelers.
With impressive growth observed in markets like the Philippines, Taiwan, Australia and the US, Klook is expanding its Kreator program to include platforms such as YouTube to explore a wider range of formats that can cater to the demand for authentic user-generated content or UGC.