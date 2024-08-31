App for easier travel booking

Now you can use social media to book your travels.

Klook, Asia’s leading platform for experiences and travel services, continues to innovate within the social commerce space, with new initiatives to empower travelers.

As part of its ongoing commitment of harnessing the power of social media through its rapidly growing ‘Kreator’ influencer program in the Philippines and Asia, Klook is integrating seamless booking capabilities across platforms including an exciting new booking feature on TikTok.

Social media has emerged as a powerful enabler of discovery and booking, particularly among the next generation of travelers, and Klook is doubling down to capture this shift.