Another Mariveles drug den dismantled

MARIVELES, Bataan — As they intensified their campaign against illegal drugs, the Mariveles police led by Lt. Col. Dennis Orbista, chief of police, dismantled a suspected drug den with the arrest Friday of 10 pushers and ushers in Poblacion, this town.

Those arrested, led by Jayzer Quilala, were charged with violations of Sections 6,7,13, and 14 of Article 2 of RA 9165 (Dismantling of Drug Den) and seizure of five grams of suspected Shabu worth P34,000,00.

Col Orbista identified the other arrested suspects as Jhonex dela Rosa, Mark Anthony dela Rosa, Jeff Espiritu, all residents of Barangay Poblacion Mariveles Bataan; Sammy Renopa of Barangay Camaya, Mariveles; Raffy Ora of Barangay Poblacion Mariveles; Michael De Guzman of Barangay Ipag Mariveles; Neil Justine Dequilla, nurse at Barangay San Carlos, Mariveles; Larry Diaz, of Barangay Ipag, Mariveles and Ronald Basilad, of Barangay Ipag Mariveles, Bataan

The arrest of the suspects came after personnel of Mariveles PNP , led by Captain Marlon B Buenaventura, conducted an anti-illegal drug operation based on the information receive that resulted in the arrest of the suspects.

During the operation, the suspects were caught in the act of using shabu in a pot session.