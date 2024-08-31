Angara visits digital classroom

Education Secretary Sonny Angara visited Fernando Ma. Guerrero Elementary School in Paco, Manila over the weekend to observe a digital classroom session.

During his visit, Angara watched Grade 5 students using the Khan Academy application in their Mathematics lesson.

In the Philippines, Khan Academy offers free educational resources through courses that align with the local curriculum and includes Khanmigo, an AI-powered tutor in English and Filipino that supports both learners and teachers.

Angara expressed his gratitude for the partnership, saying, “Thank you for giving us a glimpse of the future. It is something to inspire and aspire for, and we will work hard toward it. You know, sometimes the most difficult part is how to get there, let’s work on that together.”

Khan Academy Philippines pledged to expand access to digital learning content, enabling students to study at their own pace and assisting teachers in creating engaging lesson plans. Khan Academy Philippines COO Myrish Antonio stated, “You will see the possibilities when the parents, the school administration and the teachers come together to ensure that our learners will have fun learning Math more and more.”

She added, “This is a good first step, and an insight for you to see how the students use Khan Academy integrated into their class, as well as Khanmigo.”