A bright beginning for Philippine auctions: Salcedo Auctions’ The Well-Appointed Life opens in Davao

In partnership with Kahi Estates by Damosa Land, Salcedo Auctions hosted the country’s first-ever auction vernissage and preview outside of Manila — in the largest city in the Philippines’ Island of Promise, Mindanao.

A curated selection of Philippine masterpieces, the largest assembly of works by National Artists and other leading artists to be exhibited in Davao in recent memory, are on exhibit until 1 September at the Damosa Diamond Tower, an architectural city landmark whose facade depicts the wavy fibers of the banana, Davao’s top export commodity, and a tribute to the Floirendo-Lagdameo family’s agribusiness legacy.