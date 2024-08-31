A bright beginning for Philippine auctions: Salcedo Auctions’ The Well-Appointed Life opens in Davao

In partnership with Kahi Estates by Damosa Land, Salcedo Auctions hosted the country’s first-ever auction vernissage and preview outside of Manila — in the largest city in the Philippines’ Island of Promise, Mindanao.
A curated selection of Philippine masterpieces, the largest assembly of works by National Artists and other leading artists to be exhibited in Davao in recent memory, are on exhibit until 1 September at the Damosa Diamond Tower, an architectural city landmark whose facade depicts the wavy fibers of the banana, Davao’s top export commodity, and a tribute to the Floirendo-Lagdameo family’s agribusiness legacy.
The vernissage was presided over by Salcedo Auctions chairman and chief specialist Richie Lerma, his wife Karen Kua Lerma, Salcedo’s vice chair and chief financial officer, and Cary Lagdameo, president of the Real Estate and Construction Group of Damosa Land Inc. The sumptuous spread was prepared by leading restaurateurs Uno Tupas and Mimi Vergara Tupas, while guests included a mix of Davao society and art collectors.
Featured artworks that traveled to the King City of the South, a selection from the nearly 300 artworks and valuable collectibles that will be going under the hammer live and online at Salcedo Auctions’ Ayala Avenue sale room on Saturday, 14 September at 2 p.m., include masterpieces by National Artists Ang Kiukok, a proud son of Davao; BenCab, Fernando Amorsolo, HR Ocampo, J. Elizalde Navarro and Jose Joya, as well as leading modernists and contemporary artists Anita Magsaysay-Ho, Romeo Tabuena, Mauro Malang Santos, Ronald Ventura, Jose John Santos III, Manny Garibay, Emmanuel Cordova, Zean Cabangis and Rodel Tapaya.
The Well-Appointed Life Davao preview runs from 28 August to 1 September, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Damosa Diamond Tower, Damosa Complex, Lanang. The preview continues in Manila with an invitational vernissage on 5 September, and runs through 13 September at NEX Tower, 6786 Ayala Avenue, Makati City. The auction is co-presented by exclusive bank partner, Metrobank. For inquiries, email info@salcedoauctions.com or contact +63 9171075581.