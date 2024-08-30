Wizards star finds home in 'Pobla'

The Kuzmania fever went high as NBA star Kyle Kuzma of the Washington Wizards made his first visit to the Philippines during the weekend for his “KuzManila” tour.

The 29-year-old, 6-foot-9 Wizards' forward received a warm reception from his Filipino fans in a series of activities, including a promotional event sponsored by a local coffee shop chain.

The NBA star shared his stories, especially the value of play, community, gratitude, creativity, non-linear thinking, and childhood as some of the vital foundations for one’s core, and lauded the importance of having a learning home.

Amid his hectic schedule, including visiting the NBA store at SM Mall of Asia immediately after landing, Kuzma squeezed in a visit to Navitas Learning Haus, a hidden oasis located in Poblacion, Makati City, which provides a space for all creatives, designers, artists, project visionaries, hobbyists, and interest-based clubs to promote immersive learning.

Navitas was founded during the pandemic by a former preschool teacher Elo Coronel-Quiambao to reframe learning beyond traditional boundaries.

Coronel-Quiambao gave Kuzma, a confessed art enthusiast and a known fashion icon, a tour of the renovated 50-year-old house, particularly its renowned spaces such as the common room used for creative meetings and workshops, the kitchen used for small cooking classes, the story room used for storytelling sessions, and the "quriocity" located at the 2nd floor which is used for lectures, and exhibits, among others.

Kuzma was also briefed about the various programs offered by Navitas such as Math is Not the Villain, Auntie’s Artnest, and Teacher Jack, which are related to mathematics, arts, and counseling, respectively.

After visiting Navitas, Kuzma went straight to Belarmino Sports Complex, where he led a basketball clinic for 80 young athletes from Quezon City.

The NBA star who averaged 22.2 points, 6.6 rebounds, 4.2 assists, and shot 33 percent from the three-point lane last NBA season, played with young athletes and displayed some savvy basketball moves.

The participants also performed offensive and defensive drills with the help of local coaches. The activity ended with Kuzma signing some of the participants’ sports items.

Kuzma shared the value of giving back by fulfilling his mission to help others elevate their games and themselves to the next level.

He stressed that helping somebody improve is a true sign of a great player.

The basketball clinic, as co-sponsored by Stradcom Corporation CEO Anthony Quiambao, was graced by Quezon City Vice Mayor Gian Sotto, Quezon City Sports Action Officer Benjamin Afuang, and SK Federation President Councilor Sami Neri.