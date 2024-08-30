Why golden visas attract HNWIs

Golden visas offer high-net-worth individuals (HNWIs) residency and citizenship in foreign countries through large investments, providing asset protection, increased mobility, and improved social amenities.

These visas are favored by HNWIs for the ease of international mobility they offer, especially for business purposes. Additionally, they provide better healthcare, education, and living conditions, appealing to those seeking lifestyle changes for their families.

Spain’s Golden Visa program, launched in 2013, has been instrumental in attracting foreign investment. By requiring investments in real estate, government bonds, or Spanish companies, the program has boosted property values, created jobs, and stimulated the economy.

However, rising property values have led to housing shortages, sparking debates on the program’s sustainability.

Deel.com supports HNWIs in expanding their businesses internationally by simplifying global workforce management, ensuring legal compliance, and providing tools for efficient onboarding and payroll management.

Their AI tool also offers rapid HR insights, helping businesses navigate the complexities of global operations.

Deel advises HNWIs to invest in ways that promote economic growth and job creation, ensuring their migration benefits local communities. This includes supporting local businesses and infrastructure projects while maintaining transparency and compliance with legal regulations.

With changes in golden visa programs, HNWIs are turning to alternative pathways like entrepreneur and business investor visas in countries such as France, the Netherlands, and Spain.

These visas cater to those with innovative business ideas and substantial financial resources, offering opportunities to contribute to local economies.