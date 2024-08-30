3. Abuse in the workplace is non-negotiable. Being maltreated, demeaned and bullied at work is cause for serious concern. Put a stop to this by standing up for yourself. A trip to the HR office is highly recommended. Then, if need be, file a complaint. That’s right, even if it involves your immediate superior.

4. Abuse at home. Domestic violence should never be tolerated. There are many women who will suffer the abuse due to financial reasons. The price you pay could be your own life. There are many helpline and rescue centers you can reach out to even if it is counseling that you may require. Call the Women’s Crisis Center at 09162467470 or the Volunteers Against Crime and Corruption/IKAW Desk (Ihinto Krimen Against Women) at 09393466160.

5. One-sided deals. No matter how badly you may want to close that deal, end it if it is not a win-win arrangement. When you actually say “no” is also the time your dignity is protected.

The beginning of happiness

Detachment is a good thing. It is all part of self-preservation. It will restore boundaries that have been stepped on. There is no room for sadness here because the cause of one’s stressful life has been removed. It will also give you back your liberty. This is when healing begins.

Walking away means that you love yourself better. And you will continue to grow in this environment of love with greater strength. This will increase your value. It will set new standards for your life that will eventually give you the love you deserve. But it must start with yourself. Build on the love you have inside of you.

Wellness regimen: Take a minute or two when you need to catch your breath for any reason. Take a pause. Do your slow breathing exercises. Inhale six counts, hold your breath for three counts and release for six counts — 6-3-6. This will calm you down. Repeat three times daily. The last one should be just before bedtime.